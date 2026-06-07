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Amma Ariyan: The message in the method

Amma Ariyan: The message in the method

In the film, Purushan (Joy Mathew) is set to commence his journey to Delhi for higher studies.
Rahul Jayaram
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 19:41 IST
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Rahul Jayaram teaches at the School of Film, Media and Creative Arts, R V University, Bengaluru @rahjayaram
Rahul Jayaram teaches at the School of Film, Media and Creative Arts, R V University, Bengaluru @rahjayaram
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