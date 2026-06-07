Amma Ariyan: The message in the method

<p>At this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the late maverick Malayalam filmmaker John Abraham’s Amma Ariyan (Report to Mother) was showcased in the Classics section, in a fresh 4K version restored by the Film Heritage Foundation. Actor Joy Mathew, who played the protagonist and the film’s editor Bina Paul attended the screening.</p>.<p>Shot in black-and-white, Amma Ariyan dropped in 1986 and quickly ignited discourse on the means, the methods, and the message-making of cinema. At every critical stage of the filmmaking process, Abraham countered and subverted the predatory commercial structures of filmmaking by centring the community and its contributions. Amma Ariyan arrived in the middle of the parallel-cinema moment; revisiting the film now makes one wonder if that time, marked by the pushbacks of Abraham and others of his kind, even happened.</p>.Director John Abraham’s ‘Amma Ariyan’ restored in 4K, will premiere at Cannes film fest.<p>In the film, Purushan (Joy Mathew) is set to commence his journey to Delhi for higher studies. On the way to the railway station, he sees the dead body of a person he half-recognises. Unsettled, he returns home to tell his mother that it’s his friend, Hari, whose body he saw. Hari had taken his own life, the police say, and Purushan has to “report” the death to Hari’s mother, whose whereabouts Purushan and his friends have little inkling of. That is the springboard for a walking, riding, bussing, and boating tour through rural and semi-urban Kerala for Purushan and his mostly male Marxist comrades of many ages. There are the cops, there is the corpse, and there is verdant Kerala to venture through to find the dead man’s mother.</p>.<p>Bina Paul masterfully edits a dynamic narrative that slips in nuance, tangential political information, and social commentary. Then, there is the visual mood of the story: the constant close-ups and the long and linear shots of people – invariably at head level – lend the ‘arthouse’ sensibilities the pacing of a mainstream film through atypical means.</p>.<p>Abraham famously involved people who were locally affected by the issues his films raised to lend authenticity. He also raised funds through the communities his stories depicted. An unusual and fascinating feature of the film is the response when Purushan, or someone else, breaks the news of Hari’s death. To the people who hear about the death, except in some of the older women, there is little shock over what has happened. Trauma, it appears, has been normalised.</p>.<p>Through Purushan’s journey, we get a rich contemporary history of Kerala, its past, its tense present, and its critique of the anti-capitalist movements unfolding in the state and in the world. Marxism and Naxalism address festering generational social wounds and spawn some of their own. It captures Hindu, Christian, Muslim, Dalit, and Adivasi life. It incorporates musical rhythms from the chenda, rock, and cathedral, all while illuminating the tensions of the time.</p>.A quirky Roy film amid a big furore.The timeless cinema of Ritwik Ghatak.‘I wanted to make a love story that breaks societal norms’: Anuparna Roy.<p>Through the apparent story of a middle-class male who sets out seeking the mother of a dead friend, Amma Ariyan reverses itself, to say, ‘No, this story is about you’. Who is Hari, really? Abraham does a Rashomon. His friends perceive him as a Naxalite, a musician, a betrayer to the revolution, a wayward man, and a loner. Purushan and Hari almost mirror one another, and it is evoked nonverbally through light, branches, and fallen flowers. Purushan is disconcerted even more, for he might be able to grasp now why Hari took his own life. Once understood, can he remain indecisive?</p>.<p>Abraham was part of the Odessa Collective, a gathering of film enthusiasts who aspired for a people’s cinema that transcended the gatekeeping and pressures of the studio system. This element of resistance was integral to the ways in which the films were conceived, financed, and even taken to their audiences.</p>.<p>In 2001, the British Film Institute listed Amma Ariyan among the 10 best Indian films ever made. The film’s messages reside in its means and methods. Raising important political and philosophical queries, it unambiguously places the burden to probe the existing social order on the part of the watcher. Its one great flaw is how Abraham addresses and portrays women, largely unable to wrench them off affixed stereotypes. Still a pungent and urgent watch, Amma Ariyan merits addition in our academic curricula.</p>.<p>The writer teaches at the School of Film, Media and Creative Arts, R V University, Bengaluru.</p>. <p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>