An Act for electoral gains

FRA, 2006, lays down the rules for choosing two out of 13 evidences for recommendation of claims by the Gram Sabha, scrutiny by a sub-divisional-level committee (SDLC), and approval by a district-level committee (DLC). Typically, statements from village elders and possession of a ration card are relied upon to approve the claims. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA), the nodal agency for implementation, has diluted the law by advising the states to disregard satellite imagery evidence if it conflicts with other evidence. Forest officers are left powerless to reject bogus claims. Satellite imagery is the only scientific evidence, and it is concerning that MoTA itself has instructed states not to consider it. OTFDs must prove 75 years of occupation as of December 13, 2005, but MoTA’s clarifications to the states, dated September 12, 2014, state that OTFD claim rejections are higher than those of STs due to an incorrect interpretation of 75 years of occupation and have clarified that they need to prove 75 years of residence in the area. These clarifications are illegal, misleading, and not in tune with the law.