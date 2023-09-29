An architect of humanity

Muhammad(s) was born in the year 570 AD in Makkah. His birth anniversary was commemorated yesterday throughout the world. He was a trustworthy and honest person who never behaved treacherously, nor did he lie or cheat. He was known among his people as Al Ameen (the trust worthy). He was also known as sadiq or the truthful.
He became a Messenger of God at the age of 40. He began his mission of conveying God’s message to humankind in a peaceful way. There was never any act of violence by the prophet against those who objected to his teachings during the entire twenty-three years of his life as a prophet. His teachings were always those of patience, tolerance and avoidance.
Peace was the guiding principle of his character. The prophet was a prophet of peace, not a prophet of violence. In the Quran he is called a mercy to humankind. The prophet was on a divine mission to present God’s message to humankind. Muhammad enjoined people to mercy, justice, patience and faith. He abhorred oppression of people, among his many sayings.
Everyone starts his day and is a vendor of his soul, either freeing it, or bringing about its ruin. Islam is not the name given to the behaviour or actions of a particular group of people who call themselves true Muslims.
A simple prayer is enough to win the heart of god. One should lead an honest and principled life and should always keep away from all the bad habits. One should have respect for women and compassion for the poor, weak and marginalised. It follows then, that the behaviour of Muslims must be judged by the principles of Islam and not vice versa.
Islam cannot be evaluated based on the actions of Muslims, if individuals who call themselves Muslims adopt terrorism or violence, then the responsibility for their actions lies with them. Not with the religion they profess.
Do not hurt the religious sentiments of other communities. Eid Miladunabi was celebrated yesterday in India and throughout the world. The Prophet’s message remains alive to this day and is inspiring humanity. In its true spirit, his message is becoming more and more relevant with the passage of every moment in a world that is hungry today for humanity, peace, non violence and justice.