An award given with an eye on poll gains

Electoral intent is writ large on the Bharat Ratna awarded to former Bihar Chief Minister and socialist leader Karpoori Thakur on the eve of the hundredth anniversary of his birth. Karpoori Thakur was a champion of social justice and has made a major contribution to the empowerment of backward classes in Bihar. Its impact has been felt in other states, too, especially in the North. As Chief Minister of Bihar, he instituted reservations for backward classes and women in government service in the state. His life was a model of selfless public service, and his rise from extremely low social and economic circumstances to high positions of power and status was itself an example of the empowerment of the most backward sections of society in a most backward region. But the conferment of the country’s highest civilian honour on him is not just a recognition of his contributions to society, but in greater measure a recognition of the need of the ruling party to garner the support of the backward classes in Bihar and elsewhere in the coming elections.