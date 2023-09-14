An ecological crisis legislated

One of the significant changes made to the FCA in 1980 relates to the definition of forests. In a ruling given in 1996, the Supreme Court adopted the dictionary meaning of forests to include all forest lands under the jurisdiction of the Forest or other government departments and other entities over which FCA 1980 was applicable and where prior permission was needed from the Central Government to divert forests to non-forest uses. This amendment has now made it easier to divert forest lands not under the jurisdiction of the forest departments or listed as forests in government records for non-forest uses without seeking the central government’s permission. Consequently, about 27.6 per cent of the 7.14 lakh sq km of forests identified by the Forest Survey of India will lose their protection status.