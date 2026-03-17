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An emperor cut down to size

An emperor cut down to size

Tweaking Chandragupta proved more troublesome than helpful.
Chander Gupta
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 20:08 IST
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 20:08 IST
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