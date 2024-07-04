So, given the above data, why is there economic migration from Bangladesh to India when it should be the other way around? The reality is far different from the macro numbers. Bangladesh’s financial growth isn’t translating into improved living standards for the majority of its people. The official image of growth is masking a brewing financial storm. An illusion of economic progress is burdening ordinary citizens with increasing prices of food and other essential items. Massive expenditure on large-scale infrastructure projects is showing a high GDP, but is negatively impacting people’s quality of life as the social and environmental costs of such projects are not considered, giving an inaccurate picture of Bangladesh’s economic health.