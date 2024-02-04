An Indian polymath who changed how we study Indian history

Kosambi’s legacy is one of mathematical precision, historical inquiry, and social activism. He was not content with merely observing the world; he sought to transform it through the power of scientific and critical thinking. His journey through the sands of time leaves us with a roadmap for innovative scholarship, and a call to action for a more just and equitable world. As we navigate the complexities of the present and seek to shape the future, we can look to his legacy as a reminder that seeking to understand and change the world is a noble endeavour worth pursuing with unwavering dedication and boundless curiosity.