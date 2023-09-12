An old Indian conglomerate seeks the elusive elixir of growth

Maybe Chandra needs a different beachhead for his digital campaign. In which case, he has to find it fast. Ambani, who runs India’s largest retail chain, is also struggling with grocery delivery by his network of mom-and-pop stores. But BigBasket’s advantage over Ambani’s JioMart is more than offset by the tycoon’s hold over more than 400 million users of his telecom unit. That’s a large captive audience for Ambani’s media offerings — from free Indian Premier League cricket to HBO and NBCUniversal shows. Besides, Ambani has just started a separate venture for consumer finance, which will do everything from processing payments and making loans to digital broking and asset management.