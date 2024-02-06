An Opposition-mukt Bharat spells doom for democracy

In parliamentary democracies, the Opposition has a formal and recognised position. It has a set of established rights to challenge the government and offer itself as the alternative. Along with the government, the Opposition reflects the entire voice of the people. In a democracy, it is the people (and not any government) who are the sovereign or rulers. Therefore, the Opposition, which gives voice to those who did not vote for the government, is a fundamentally important player in the ruling arrangement. A recent report showed that Rs 500 crore of taxpayers’ money for a Mumbai city upgrade went to only ruling Shiv Sena-BJP MLAs. In effect, citizens who did not vote for them have been entirely ignored.