An ovarian penalty?

Two recent events centred around women’s reproductive choices and responsibilities stood out, as they reflected how the narrative changes when the prism is gender-tinted.

Forget the ‘Ovarian Lottery;’ it’s the ‘Ovarian Penalty’ that is bothersome. A few months ago, it was reported in the media that a global phone supplier allegedly “systematically excluded married women from jobs at its main India plant on the grounds they have more family responsibilities than their unmarried counterparts.” Various reports cited family duties, pregnancy, and higher absenteeism as reasons for not hiring married women. While these allegations have yet to be investigated fully, we’ve heard similar excuses before. A few weeks ago, an old clip surfaced where the current US presidential candidate was once termed a “childless cat lady.” This was referred to in the context of her being irresponsible as a State leader because she has no direct stake in the future — in other words, she is childless!