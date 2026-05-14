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An uncertain world awaits the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz

An uncertain world awaits the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz

Fatih Birol of the International Energy Agency, who orchestrated a multinational release of oil reserves, detailed the risks facing the economy now and beyond.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 19:30 IST
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 19:30 IST
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