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An unwilling star at seventy

An unwilling star at seventy

Since the advent of various social media platforms, I resisted most of them but finally gave into WhatsApp.
Rajnish Sharma
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 21:47 IST
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 21:47 IST
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OpinionRight in the middle

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