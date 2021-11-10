Time in Range: A new test to manage diabetes

Diabetes is a growing challenge in India, which is home to the second-largest population with diabetes in the world. This population is estimated to cross 100 million in the next decade. The increase in health loss from diabetes, since 1990 in India, is the highest among major non-communicable diseases.

Currently, though modern medicines are available for efficient treatment of diabetes, management of glucose avoiding hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia (very high and very low glucose respectively) remains a challenge.

In the current pandemic, for patients with unmanaged glucose levels, safeguarding immunity and preventing infection risk has witnessed a worrying situation. About 50% of hospitalised patients with severe Covid-19 had at least one comorbidity, with diabetes being the most distinctive comorbidity resulting in high mortality among patients.

Another fallout in the pandemic has been a disruption in routine diabetes care owing to the cessation of outpatient department services in many healthcare facilities.

As the world navigates these tough times, India’s diabetes burden has taken on a new significance, highlighting the urgent need for better management solutions. This can be easily achieved by leveraging metrics such as Time in Range (TIR) to work around the limitations of traditional metrics such as HbA1C tests. TIR is an effective way to gain actionable insights to manage the disease.

Improving diabetes level with TIR

With glycemic control being imperative to manage diabetes, TIR captures the percentage of time in a day a person with diabetes spends in the target glucose range. The recommended range for most people living with diabetes is 70–180 mg/dL. Every extra hour spent in the range has a positive impact on glucose control and a 5% difference represents a clinically significant hour per day approximately.

Traditional glucose metrics like HbA1C tests have limitations, including the inability to capture intra- and inter-day highs and lows, or rapid fluctuations in glucose levels. Additionally, with the pandemic, existing testing methods such as visits to the clinic, waiting time for results and discomfort with blood draws have proven to be a deterrent to regular diabetes monitoring.

HbA1C is widely used as an important marker of glycemic control, and it is important in excluding factors that could spuriously elevate its levels. Therefore, as a measuring tool it has proved to be less effective in managing glucose levels of those with anaemia, hemoglobinopathies, or during pregnancies as iron deficiency anaemia increases A1C levels and can interfere with its ability to determine glycemic status.

As per the current international consensus, TIR targets complement HbA1C for a wide range of people with diabetes and should be used for day-to-day decision making for treatments. For ideal glycemic control, a person should spend up to 17 hours or 70% of the time in any given day within the target range.

Lower TIR has also been found to be associated with several micro and macro-vascular complications of diabetes.

In addition to Type-1 and Type-2, special populations with diabetes such as pregnant women, paediatric patients, young adults, and older, high-risk individuals with comorbidities also require close monitoring of their glycemic levels throughout the day.

TIR can help patients understand their glucose levels better while providing more actionable information and can be closely monitored through wearable monitoring devices. Such devices enable the continuous monitoring of glucose levels throughout the day.

They also equip patients with user-friendly charts and information depicting glucose level trends and patterns which enable holistic diabetes management goals through personalised lifestyle and therapy interventions.

Uncontrolled diabetes can lead to an array of health complications. Managing a diabetes patient can be highly enhanced by leveraging TIR for a better understanding of glucose levels and actionable insights.

(The writer is a Mysuru-based Diabetes Specialist)