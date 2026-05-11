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Anatomy of a landslide

Anatomy of a landslide

The consolidation of Hindu votes behind the BJP appears significantly sharper than in previous elections.
Subhamoy Maitra
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 20:47 IST
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 20:47 IST
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