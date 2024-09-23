Ancient India and the age of language mixing

There are several other important differences between the two. Sanskrit and the early ancient Dravidian developed closer associations with other languages over time. In addition to the Dravidian languages, there also existed in India during the second millennium BCE languages of the Austro-Asiatic people, who had migrated to South Asia after the ‘Last Glacial Maximum’, around the 18th millennium BCE. They came into India in two distinct waves of migration. Till the middle of the second millennium BCE, these languages had stayed apart, with little interaction among them. The arrival of the speakers of Indo-Aryan in several waves during the second millennium BCE, after the decline of the Indus Civilisation increased the interaction and generated a new era that can be described as the ‘age of language mix’. The increased mobility and new military technology enabled the spread of the language across a vast geographical area, a phenomenon unprecedented in any of the earlier millennia.