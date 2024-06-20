Ancient votes to modern elections

This moment takes me back to my childhood, recalling not only India’s first general election in 1952 but also earlier elections for Trichy Municipality. In those days, there were no symbols; instead, voters used different coloured boxes with one or more stripes of another colour. In school, we learned about the Kudavolai system from the Chola era (9th–13th century), where candidates’ names were written on palm leaves and placed in a pot. A child would draw names to select the members. This ancient democratic practice is inscribed in the Uttaramerur temple from the eighth century, detailing the constitution of the local council, candidate eligibility, and the selection method.