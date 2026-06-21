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Animal-inclusive disaster planning

Animal-inclusive disaster planning

When livestock are lost, recovery is often slower and more expensive. Households are left to rebuild productive assets from scratch, often through debt, with impacts that can span multiple agricultural cycles.
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Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 19:32 IST
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