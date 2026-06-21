Animal-inclusive disaster planning

<p>India’s disaster response systems have improved significantly over the last two decades. Early warning systems are sharper, evacuation protocols are more responsive, and mortality rates from major events have declined. But there remains a vulnerability that continues to shape how well rural India actually recovers from disasters: the fate of its livestock.</p>.<p>India has over 536 million livestock, with nearly 96 per cent concentrated in rural areas. For millions of households, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/animals">animals</a> are central to income, nutrition and economic stability. A significant share of livestock rearing is also undertaken by women.</p>.<p>When livestock are lost, recovery is often slower and more expensive. Households are left to rebuild productive assets from scratch, often through debt, with impacts that can span multiple agricultural cycles.</p>.<p>This is where the National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA's) recent guidelines on animal-inclusive disaster risk reduction, released in May 2026, become important. They reflect a shift in thinking, from viewing animals as incidental to disasters to recognising them as integral to how rural economies function and recover. </p>.If your phone blasts a siren on May 2, don't panic! Its the NDMA testing a disaster alert system.<p>The timing reflects a broader shift in India’s climate risk landscape. For much of 2025, extreme weather events were recorded on almost every day between January and September. The question is no longer whether such events will occur but how quickly communities can recover from them. In rural India, that recovery is often closely tied to livestock.</p>.<p>There is also a behavioural dimension that disaster planning has not fully accounted for. Households are often reluctant to evacuate if it means leaving animals behind. For many families, losing livestock can mean losing a primary source of income for years. Planning that does not account for this can undermine evacuation efforts themselves.</p>.<p>India's disaster management systems have evolved significantly over the past two decades. Integrating livestock protection into these systems is a logical next step and aligns with global approaches that increasingly recognise the importance of protecting livelihoods alongside human life.</p>.<p>Past disasters offer a clear reminder of what is at stake. The 2018 Kerala floods resulted in the loss of tens of thousands of cattle and large numbers of poultry. These losses fell disproportionately on households with limited asset buffers, disrupted local food systems and made recovery more uncertain.</p>.<p>There is also a public health dimension that is often overlooked. Post-disaster animal mortality can also increase disease risks, particularly in flood-affected areas, reinforcing the relevance of India’s One Health approach.</p>.<p>The real opportunity now lies in implementation. The NDMA guidelines provide a framework, but their effectiveness will depend on how they are operationalised at the state and district levels. </p><p>A practical way forward would be to begin with a set of high-risk districts across different hazard profiles and develop context-specific models. This would include mapping livestock populations, identifying safe evacuation routes, creating temporary shelters, ensuring access to fodder and water, and strengthening veterinary response systems.</p>.<p>Importantly, much of the required capacity already exists. Gram panchayats and frontline animal husbandry workers often have detailed knowledge of local conditions that could significantly strengthen disaster planning and response.</p>.PM Modi nominates 2 people as new members of NDMA, 3 existing members renominated.<p>This is not just a government delivery challenge. Dairy cooperatives, insurers and philanthropic organisations can all help strengthen preparedness, response and recovery, particularly in high-risk districts.</p>.<p>The broader point is that disaster resilience is not just about surviving an event; it is about how quickly normalcy can be restored. In rural India, that restoration is closely tied to livestock. A household that retains its animals recovers faster. A community that protects its livestock stabilises sooner. And a disaster management system that accounts for this is, by definition, more complete.</p>.<p>India has built a relatively strong disaster response system through sustained institutional learning and political prioritisation. The inclusion of livestock within this framework is a continuation of that trajectory. The next step is to ensure that this intent translates into practice, district by district, in ways that are responsive to local realities.</p>.<p>As climate risks become more frequent and more complex, resilience will increasingly be measured not just by how many lives are saved but by how well livelihoods are protected. In that equation, animals are not a peripheral concern. They are central to how rural India absorbs shocks and rebuilds.</p>.<p><em><strong>The writer is a senior vice president at a policy consulting</strong> <strong>firm.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>