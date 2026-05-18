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Another long walk home? Migrant workers quiver with fear at repeat of 2020 exodus

Another long walk home? Migrant workers quiver with fear at repeat of 2020 exodus

updating the creaking machinery of the welfare state is much harder than building a digital identity on top of it.
Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 10:37 IST
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 10:37 IST
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