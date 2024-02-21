Another suicide. It’s a wakeup call

Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows that some 13,000 students committed suicide in 2021, a 27% increase from 2016. Twenty-six students ended their lives in Kota alone in 2023; the majority were preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and Advanced for engineering, or the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) for admission to medical colleges. Across age groups, 2,095 people ended their lives after failing examinations. Maharashtra had the largest number (378), followed by Jharkhand (174) and Madhya Pradesh (277). Gujarat (155) and Karnataka (162) also have high rates of suicide fatalities linked to examination failure.

Suicidal thoughts typically come from a sense of helplessness in an apparently overwhelming life circumstance. If one does not think there is hope for the future, one might conclude that suicide is the best course of action. When facing a crisis, one could have a kind of tunnel vision and think that the only thing they can do is end their life. Though parental and societal pressure to perform well can be an important contributing factor to student suicide rates, other reasons such as social isolation, substance abuse, loss of a loved one, or stressful life events can also be vital reasons for suicide.