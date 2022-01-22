Aparna Yadav's switch to BJP surprised few in Lucknow

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership is busy flaunting what they describe as their "big catch" – Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Bisht Yadav, who switched loyalties to the BJP earlier this week.

It was hot news of the day and widely described by much of the mainstream media as a tit-for-tat by the ruling dispensation that had suffered repeated political onslaughts by the rival SP. Doubtlessly, SP chief, former UP chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav, had stolen three influential ministers from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet, besides the ruling party's 11 MLAs.

Undeniably, that seemed almost like a mini coup bound to rattle anyone in Adityanath's position. Significantly, the three ministers - Swami Prasad Maurya, Dara Singh Chauhan and Dharam Singh Saini - belong to the extreme backward castes (EBCs). Narendra Modi had taken pains to woo the EBCs into the BJP since 2014. The BJP circles were agog with speculation that the high command has chastised the UP chief minister over the losses inflicted by Akhilesh Yadav.

Also Read | Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joins BJP

Under the circumstances, perhaps Aditynath could not think of a better option than ushering in Aparna Yadav. Considering her virtually non-existent political profile, which began and ended as the "younger daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav", she was not a patch on what the BJP had lost. In any case, Aparna Yadav's desperation to get political space in the BJP was an open secret. On several occasions, she was seen at events with the UP chief minister, whose original 'Bisht' family lineage (before he turned a monk) came in handy for her to strike a good social chord with him. 'Bisht' is Aparna's maiden surname too.

"Her Bisht connection has apparently allowed her to fulfil the political ambitions that she could not avail in the Yadav clan," remarked a prominent SP leader. In 2017, Mulayam Singh had insisted that she be given an SP ticket to contest from a local assembly seat in Lucknow. However, she lost pretty badly to the BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

No sooner did the BJP ride to power and Adityanath begin his innings as the chief minister, Aparna Yadav started to connect with the 'Bisht' in him. What began with the chief minister's visit to a gaushala (cowpen), ostensibly adopted by Aparna Yadav, eventually extended her the opportunity to now wear the saffron hat under Adityanath's patronage.

She did not hesitate to publicly shower praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the UP chief minister. The message was loud and clear – obviously, she was not getting her desired political space in the Yadav family and would cross over to the BJP at the first opportunity.

But, it was misplaced to consider her plunge into the BJP a big deal for the ruling party. More than anything else, it was a win-win for Aparna Yadav, who would achieve her goal if the BJP were to allow her to contest the forthcoming state elections from the same Lucknow Cantt constituency where she witnessed defeat in 2017.

To that extent, her switch is a symbolic win for the BJP, but it surely cannot be treated as any significant dent in the SP's number one family. After all, it is common knowledge that the Yadav clan was already a divided house the day Mulayam Singh anointed Akhilesh as his political heir in 2012.

Even though Mulayam Singh named his younger son Prateek Yadav as the inheritor to business ventures allegedly running in multi-billions, Prateek Yadav's mother Sadhana Yadav was understood to be looking for a share in political inheritance too. Akhilesh Yadav's chief ministerial term had made it evident that he would not allow that.

Also Read | Mulayam tried to convince Aparna Yadav not to join BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav

It was precisely this tug-of-war for succession that caused a rift in the Etawah family in which yet another contender was Mulayam Singh's younger brother, Shivpal Singh Yadav, who felt equally deprived. No wonder Akhilesh Yadav was left isolated against a visibly far more formidable combine of Prateek-Aparna-Sadhana under the patronage of a powerful Shivpal Singh, who together wielded the potential to influence Mulayam Singh. What gave this clique further strength was Mulayam Singh's man Friday, Amar Singh, who also pitched in to oppose Akhilesh Yadav.

Thus, it was no mean task for Akhilesh Yadav to fight back and save his crown. Mulayam Singh's ouster as the SP president resulted from that battle for survival, culminating with Akhilesh Yadav stepping into his father's shoes as the party's supremo in the run-up to the 2017 polls.

Under the circumstances, Aparna Yadav naturally did not see much scope to fulfil her political ambitions in place of her husband Prateek Yadav's. The latter by then seemed to have come to terms with the big real estate business he had in hand. Aparna Yadav went about making efforts to enter the rival BJP camp. Adityanath eventually opened the doors for her to pay Akhilesh Yadav in the same coin that the latter had dealt him.

However, the fact remains that Aparna Yadav's family owes much to Mulayam Singh, be it her mother's job in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and subsequent shifting to a prized slot as an officer in the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and her journalist father Arvind Singh Bisht's appointment as one of the state information commissioners.

Adityanath was also always obliging towards the Bisht family was demonstrated when he allowed Aparna Yadav to retain a big type-6 house in an upscale government colony under the name of an allegedly non-functional non-governmental organisation (NGO). She does not live in the house.

Interestingly, not long ago, her mother Ambi Bisht had faced serious corruption charges for which action was also initiated against her by the then vice-chairman of LDA. However, despite Adityanath's much-hyped "zero tolerance" to corruption, the inquiries against her are believed to have been closed.

Such is the clout Aparna Yadav had enjoyed even before she was formally inducted into the ruling party.

(Sharat Pradhan is a journalist and author based in Lucknow)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.