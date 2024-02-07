Appeals court to Trump: Of course you’re not immune

A federal appeals court made the obvious more overt in a landmark ruling on Tuesday: Donald Trump is not above the rule of law. He isn’t immune as a former president. He also wasn’t immune while in office. The law is the law, the court said, and every American is subject to it.

Trump, in just one of several prosecutions he is contending with, is charged by the federal government with illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. He and his lawyers argued that he was exercising the powers of his office and asked that the court grant him sweeping immunity from criminal charges. They contended that this special status applied to Trump in and out office, an argument that would have allowed him and any presidential successors to act as flagrantly and illicitly as they wished. That interpretation would have had dire consequences for democracy and the separation of powers, and the court quite properly slapped it down.