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Appeasing Trump will never work: How the Global South can fight back

Appeasing Trump will never work: How the Global South can fight back

Appeasing Hitler did not work then, and appeasing Trump now will not work either.
Roger Marshall
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 19:32 IST
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