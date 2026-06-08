Appeasing Trump will never work

<p>There has been no meaningful response on the part of the international community after Donald Trump kidnapped Nicolas Maduro, stole Venezuela’s oil resources, and extracted billions of dollars from countries across the globe through his tariffs. You can bet the leaders of Cuba, Colombia, Spain, and Mexico – countries which have actively resisted Trump – are next on his list of leaders to be ‘indicted’ by the United States Department of Justice and renditioned. Under Trump, no leader of any country save Israel, China, and Russia is safe from being kidnapped and brought to trial in the US under trumped-up charges. Under Trump, any fishing vessel in the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean is liable to be blown up by US missiles because it is ‘suspected’ of carrying narcotics.</p>.<p>The diplomatic doublespeak of India, the European Union, and the United Kingdom have done nothing to contain Trump’s savage attack on Iran. The military and economic might of the US being what they are, NATO, Latin America, and India are powerless to stop Trump’s megalomaniacal plans to rule the world. There is a historic parallel to what is happening now. Britain and France did nothing when Adolf Hitler annexed Austria in 1938 and occupied Czechoslovakia in 1939, but decided to confront him only after he had invaded Poland.</p>.<p>Appeasing Hitler did not work then, and appeasing Trump now will not work either. The Neville Chamberlains of the 1930s are now found in the leadership of the EU and India, who prioritise protecting their countries’ economic interests over their sovereignty.</p>.PM Modi to meet US President Donald Trump on June 17 on sidelines of G-7 in France.<p>Given its regional hegemonic interests, China cannot be counted on to counter Trump. It is up to the rest of the Global South to prevent him from savaging the world. The US is most susceptible to threats against its political and economic interests worldwide. The preliminary successes of the Arab oil embargo of 1973 and the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement directed at Israel prove this.</p>.<p>Recently, President Lula of Brazil called for nations in the Global South to unionise in an effort to oppose Trump’s tariffs. While it is a step in the right direction, it is problematic since tariffs aren’t the only issue. Any country with large deposits of rare earths, such as lithium, can be coerced, economically and militarily, by the US into giving up these mineral resources in exchange for favourable tariff rates and advanced weapons systems. Ukraine is a telling example.</p>.<p>Focusing on Trump alone is missing the point because he is the symptom, not the disease. Trump’s cabinet, his supporters in Congress, and the big corporations which fund his continued stay in office are equally culpable. As sovereign nations, the Global South should stop negotiating with a bully; they must confront him and pay him back in his own coin.</p>.<p>Silicon Valley companies control software used by government agencies, media, private companies, and academic institutions globally. These companies have amassed huge fortunes in the Global South while paying little in taxes. Moreover, these companies have accumulated enormous amounts of user data, which now risks exploitation by AI algorithms.</p>.<p>I would advocate for nation-states in the Global South, especially Brazil, India, and South Africa, to nationalise the local offices and data centres of Big Tech and ban the use of their software on national security grounds. Such a move would severely impact the bottom lines of these companies, whose shareholders in the US are mostly banks, investment houses, and pension funds. The typical American does not react to anything that happens overseas unless he or she is economically impacted. The digital economies of the world and their military forces, especially the US, rely on Big Data more than they do on Big Oil, and it is important to underscore this point.</p>.<p>It has suddenly dawned on the EU nations that an overreliance on Silicon Valley can prove detrimental to their national interests; consequently, they have started taking small steps to counteract this pernicious influence. It may be too late.</p>.<p>China has effectively isolated its digital world from the predatory practices of Big Tech; the rest of the Global South should follow suit. The AI-enhanced digital wars of the future are not going to depend on the acquisition of more territory or oil fields, are they?</p>.<p><em>(The writer is a computer scientist, a newly minted Luddite and a cynic.)</em></p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>