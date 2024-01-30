Apple is our hope for making AI more private

By Parmy Olson

There’s a price to pay for all the generative AI tools that professionals are using to make themselves more efficient. It’s not just a subscription fee to OpenAI, Microsoft Corp or some other AI company — it’s their privacy too.

Every interaction with tools like ChatGPT requires a connection to the Internet, and every query is processed on a server (essentially a much more powerful computer than the one you have at home) in a vast data center. Your conversation history? That often gets fed back to the AI model to train it further, along with your personal information. That has rankled some employers worried about data security.

But if the “brain” of an AI tool lived within your own computer instead of routing back to someone else’s, the lack of privacy might not be as much of a problem. The great hope for making this happen is Apple Inc.