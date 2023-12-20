Apple Watch ban is a cherry on top of Cook’s miserable year

The bad news is in keeping with much of Apple’s fortunes this year. Last month, it recorded its fourth consecutive quarter of revenue decline, the worst run in two decades. The company warned that revenue in the October-December quarter, which Apple accounts as its first of the 2024 fiscal year, would be flat. Analysts, as polled by Bloomberg, are expecting the company to just about sneak back to growth, but it’s touch-and-go — a ban on watch sales during the holiday season certainly won’t help. On top of all this, worries persist around Apple’s business in China. Last week, Beijing broadened its ban on the use of Apple and other foreign devices. (Investors haven’t lost faith yet. The company’s stock is up more than 50 per cent this year.)

While the smartwatch is not as big a seller as the iPhone — analysts suggest about $16.9 billion in revenue from the watch this year, compared with $200 billion from the phone — it is now a pivotal device for Apple. As well as being the gateway to its health services, it has also established itself as an entry device into the Apple ecosystem for young people. One recent study suggested a third of US teens own the watch, possibly as a result of parents viewing it as a stopgap before a child is old enough to be let loose with a smartphone.

An Apple Watch ban could impact $5 billion in sales, annualized, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. — though Apple will be hoping to have the matter resolved much, much sooner. The company is rushing to carry out a software fix it hopes might be sufficient. Alternatively, Apple could reach a licensing deal with Masimo, one that Bloomberg Intelligence estimates could be worth as much as $300 million a year. In the interim, Apple could direct shoppers to previous models that do not contain the disputed technology, JPMorgan’s analysts noted. And, for the next day or two at least, any sudden rush to buy the device before it is taken off sale might help offset any slump.

These are complications Apple could have really done without. As Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman noted, 2023 has been tepid for Apple’s main product lines. Only Apple’s services unit — which includes App Store commissions and subscription sales for products like Apple TV — recorded year-on-year revenue growth. Sales declined for all of its other lines — iPhone, Mac, iPad and wearables.

Next year will offer a chance to revitalize those long-established products while ushering in some new innovations, too. Beginning around March, Apple is expected to introduce new iPad models — simplifying what is currently a confusing mess of different configurations and price points. New Airpods and MacBooks are expected, too.

Most excitingly — for those hyped for a mixed-reality future — the company is gearing up its stores to offer demos of the Vision Pro, Apple’s long-anticipated headset. It won’t be a big seller in its first year, but a positive public reaction to Apple’s most daring product since the iPhone could bring about a much happier atmosphere, both in Cupertino and on Wall Street.