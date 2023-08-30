Architect-builders par excellence

A few months ago, we were witnesses to a couple looking for a suitable home. They were on a house hunt, carefully weighing their options for safety, security, and well-being. They finally chanced upon a spot far from the madding crowd, amid dense foliage, and started to build their compact home with care. Taking turns to supervise and tie up unfinished ends, this duo worked with unmatched precision.
This architect-builder couple left no stone unturned, and we were a fortunate audience for this process. What more privilege than having this pretty home in our own money plant on our balcony?
Our handsome bulbul couple further surprised us with two beautiful light brown eggs. While the chick quietly settled herself amidst the foliage, the male flew in and out or spent his days perched on the wires close by. Nine days later, on our daughter’s birthday, two little fledglings hatched. While the parents flew back and forth frantically with food in their beaks, the little ones spared no time in sprouting little wings, and a meticulous step-by-step 'flight lesson' began. Loudly cheered on by their parents, the little ones seemed to quickly get their licence to fly. The empty nest remained.
A few weeks later, the couple returned. Another snug home was built. This time, there were three eggs. Sneak peeks into their lives became our morning routine. The eggs hatched. The three birds huddled and took turns leaving their cosy home. We thought the season was over, but no.
To our delight, a few weeks later the bulbuls were back, and lo, another nest took shape, and this time a duo emerged. This time it was more adventurous, with a little one accidentally venturing into our living room. Afraid to touch it lest it may end up being an outcast, we let it figure its way. While the father waited out on the balcony, firmly chirping instructions, the mother came in with food in her beak. I watched for a while from a distance and got busy with my own chores, only to return later to find both mother and baby gone. A few droppings remained, though, as a reminder of the little fledgling’s adventure.
Meanwhile, our money plant has also grown into a lush bush with long, trailing creepers, as if in anticipation of more builders. The leaves are larger than usual and form a nice cover for the nests.
The three nests remain safely tucked away. Identical, their intricate weaving is neat and uniform, which is a marvel to see. Certainly, a winged delight that enthralled us from beginning to end, but what stole our hearts was that unconditional love of the parents for their young ones of doing ‘our bit to let you fly.' This will remain one chapter in our lives that we have archived to fondly retell and remember!