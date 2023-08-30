Architect-builders par excellence

To our delight, a few weeks later the bulbuls were back, and lo, another nest took shape, and this time a duo emerged. This time it was more adventurous, with a little one accidentally venturing into our living room. Afraid to touch it lest it may end up being an outcast, we let it figure its way. While the father waited out on the balcony, firmly chirping instructions, the mother came in with food in her beak. I watched for a while from a distance and got busy with my own chores, only to return later to find both mother and baby gone. A few droppings remained, though, as a reminder of the little fledgling’s adventure.