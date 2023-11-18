Are Australia-China ties on the mend?

On the trade front, some impediments have been addressed. China removed some import restrictions on Australian coal, barley, and timber. The possibilities are that Australian wine and lobsters will find their way back to the Chinese markets in the near future. China is Australia’s largest trading partner, accounting for 32% of its trade, and is the sixth largest foreign investor in Australia. China accounts for 21% of Australia’s coal exports. Perhaps China’s decision to become carbo-neutral threatens Australia’s economic security. Hence, there seems to be much potential for green-energy cooperation between Australia and China. Differences also persist between the two sides on China’s desire to join the expanded Trans-Pacific Partnership. Any decision in this context will require the unanimous consent of all the members, which seems unlikely at this point in time, as some have reservations about admitting China.