Are Indian-Americans “too successful”? If Trump wins, expect a backlash

If you are in charge of formulating official anti-discrimination policies concerning employment, education, etc., you can thank some anonymous Canadian bureaucrat for coming up with the term ‘visible minority’. This umbrella term is a perfect descriptor of people who do not fit the ‘norm’ in western society, the norm being white, Christian and male. So, if you fit one or more of these categories -- female, disabled, South Asian, Southeast Asian, Hispanic or African, sport a turban, hijab, yarmulka or deadlocks, wear a sari, sarong or caste mark on a regular basis -- you are covered. Facial recognition systems can spot you from a mile away. However, they are not (yet) good at ascertaining if you are a vegetarian or vegan since that requires harvesting and analysing your social media postings and spending habits. From a technical perspective, this is a no-brainer for the newest AI systems coming on the market.