Are our leaders serious about climate action?

The 28th Conference of Parties (CoP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which met in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023, issued a declaration on climate, relief, recovery, and peace.

The declaration called for bolder collective action to build climate resilience at the scale and speed required in highly vulnerable countries and communities, particularly those facing fragility, conflict, or severe humanitarian needs, many of which are least developed countries and small island developing states.