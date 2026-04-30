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Arithmetic of uncertainty in West Bengal

Arithmetic of uncertainty in West Bengal

The exit polls invite multiple political interpretations, but high turnout and the possibility of tactical voting cloud projections
Subhamoy Maitra
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 19:38 IST
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 19:38 IST
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OpinionCommentWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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