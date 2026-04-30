<p>Opinion polls, and especially exit polls, are less predictions than carefully constructed narratives. This time, most exit polls project a change of regime in West Bengal, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expected to secure a narrow majority. However, a few projections suggest that the ruling Trinamool Congress may still retain power. The projected vote shares place the BJP at around 44%, the Trinamool at approximately 40%, and others collectively at about 16%. Yet the translation of vote share into seats is notoriously complex and non-linear, and this unreliable conversion is precisely what leads exit polls to indicate a thin majority for the BJP.</p>.<p>In the 2021 Assembly election, West Bengal had just under 73.3 million voters, of whom nearly 60 million cast their votes, yielding a turnout of about 82.3%. By the 2024 parliamentary election, the rolls had expanded to over 76 million; yet the number of votes cast rose only marginally to about 60.5 million, bringing turnout down to roughly 79.6%. In simple terms, the denominator grew faster than the numerator. With large-scale deletions, the voter base has contracted to roughly 68.25 million. If one takes the roughly 60.5 million votes cast in the last parliamentary election and divides it by the current, smaller electoral roll, the turnout would already be close to 88.6%. The data suggests a turnout of nearly 93%, implying an additional rise of more than four percentage points over what denominator reduction alone would produce. This indicates that the number of votes actually cast has also increased substantially—by more than three million, considering both phases.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | EC likely to reduce number of counting centres again.<p>This arithmetic, unsurprisingly, invites competing interpretations. For the BJP, the argument is straightforward. The first phase, covering 152 Assembly segments, overlaps with regions where the party has historically performed better than in southern Bengal, which comprises 142 seats. Coupled with a strong anti-incumbency narrative, the high turnout is read as a sign of consolidation against the ruling party. The assumption is that a significant share of the additional votes has shifted in its favour. This reading is reinforced by visible confidence within the party, reflected in ambitious seat projections and early claims of momentum, even before polling concluded. The heavy campaign presence of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister further underscores the stakes. If this trend holds, the BJP’s claim is clear: high turnout implies regime change. It may also be interpreted as a consolidation of Hindu votes. However, the structural limitation remains unchanged: limited support among minorities, who constitute nearly one-third of the electorate and account for a substantial number of seats in similar proportions.</p>.<p>The Trinamool Congress reads the same data very differently. Its argument draws from history. West Bengal has repeatedly witnessed elections where high turnout has coincided with the return of the incumbent. The 2006 Assembly election, with turnout above 80%, brought the Left Front back to power with a large majority. High participation, therefore, does not automatically signal anti-incumbency. From this perspective, the Trinamool interprets the surge in voting as an endorsement of governance and welfare delivery. There is also a sharper counter embedded in this position. For years, opposition parties have alleged the presence of “ghost” or invalid voters. If such votes had materially benefited the ruling party, the large-scale deletions from the rolls should have led to a decline in votes cast. Yet the opposite appears to have occurred – votes have increased. The Trinamool can therefore argue that its earlier victories were based on genuine voter support rather than inflated rolls. Critics, of course, will argue that the ruling party’s organisational strength still allows it to tilt outcomes in its favour to some extent.</p>.<p><strong>What the mood doesn’t reflect</strong></p>.<p>Then, there is the third political space, often dismissed in headline projections but rarely irrelevant in practice. The Left Front and ISF are in alliance, while the Congress contests separately. A section of voters continues to express dissatisfaction with both the state and central governments. In districts such as Murshidabad, Malda, and the two Dinajpurs, any shift among minority voters away from the ruling party could alter local equations. In parts of southern Bengal, even a modest drift among majority voters towards alternative formations could complicate bipolar assumptions. The conventional wisdom is that an increase in the vote share of the Left, Congress, or their allies <br>will not translate into a proportional rise in seats. But electoral arithmetic is rarely linear. Even without winning many constituencies, a third force can influence margins, fragment vote blocs, and reshape outcomes indirectly. In closely contested seats, a few thousand votes can matter more than a few percentage points.</p>.<p>This brings us back to exit polls. They attempt to compress all these variables – turnout shifts, regional variation, strategic voting, and multi-cornered contests – into a single projection. However, the elections do not operate on averages; they unfold through distribution. What exit polls often capture is mood. What they frequently miss is structure. So what do they really tell us? At best, an outline: one that appears sharp on screen but blurs on closer inspection.</p>.<p>The data suggests heightened participation; the interpretations diverge. The BJP sees momentum, the Trinamool sees validation, and the third space sees opportunity. Each narrative is internally coherent and collectively inconclusive. Until the results are declared on May 4, every projection is provisional, every claim is strategic, and every certainty is, at best, a well-packaged guess. Politically, there has long been speculation about a tacit BJP-Trinamool understanding, often framed within a broader ideological space associated with the RSS, particularly in the context of weakening the Left and the Congress. The question now is whether this “Didi-Modi” tacit pact narrative will fade if the BJP performs strongly in West Bengal.</p>.<p>(The writer, a professor at the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata, is an <br>independent analyst, studying different aspects of West Bengal politics)</p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>