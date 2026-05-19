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Arrests cannot be spectacles of shame

Last month, Nashik Police made reels of accused persons, forcing them to chant slogans glorifying the district’s law enforcement.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 01:05 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 01:05 IST
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