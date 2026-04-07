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Artemis and the great Moon race

Artemis and the great Moon race

India has established itself as an influential and capable ‘middle power’ in space and lunar exploration. The country has its own plans to send its astronauts to the Moon in the coming decades.
Ashwin Prasad
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 22:46 IST
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 22:46 IST
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