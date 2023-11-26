Artificial General Intelligence will make you feel special, very special

Advanced systems such as ChatGPT-4 are based on ‘large language models’. Other large AI models in the fields of physics, chemistry, economics, medicine, and climate (several such models already exist in rudimentary form) will be deployed in the near-future. Predictions are that when these models interact in a neural network learning environment, a vast treasure trove of new knowledge will be created that can ultimately prove beneficial to humanity. All in the belief that the private sector is much better than the public sector in all manner of things. However, no one engaged in AI research has come up with a satisfactory explanation for how exactly a system such as AGI would work and, more importantly, why the output of the system should be trusted.