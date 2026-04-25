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Artificial Intelligence slop is human slop

AI systems do not originate intent. They reflect it. In that sense, AI is less a creator and more a mirror. And the reflection is not always flattering. A useful analogy lies in technical coding.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 20:13 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 20:13 IST
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