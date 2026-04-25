<p>Spontaneously reacting to a comment in a recent team meeting, I said, “AI slop is actually human slop.” It was not meant as a clever retort. It was a reminder that the responsibility for what we produce has not shifted, even if the tools have.</p>.<p>The phrase “AI slop” has entered public discourse with surprising speed. It is used to describe the flood of low-quality, repetitive, and often meaningless content generated by artificial intelligence (AI). Scroll through social media, and one sees endless variations of the same image, the same paragraph, the same idea, slightly rearranged but rarely rethought. It is tempting to blame the machine. But that would be convenient, and incorrect.</p>.<p>AI systems do not originate intent. They reflect it. In that sense, AI is less a creator and more a mirror. And the reflection is not always flattering. A useful analogy lies in technical coding.</p>.<p>Consider two engineers working with the same AI coding assistant. One asks for “a function to process factory operations data” and accepts the first output. The result is often verbose, generic, and fragile code. It works in isolation but fails under edge cases, lacks structure, and is difficult to maintain. The other engineer approaches the task differently. She defines the problem precisely, specifies constraints, considers performance, and iterates through multiple versions. She tests edge cases, refines the logic, and integrates the output into a broader system architecture. The AI coding assistant assists, but the thinking, the design, and the responsibility remain hers. The difference in output is stark. Not because the tool changed, but because the user’s input did.</p>.Is generative AI making us think less?.<p>This pattern is not new. In software engineering, code quality is determined less by syntax and more by design thinking. A poorly thought-through system, even if syntactically correct, becomes technical debt. A well-designed system, even if built with standard components, becomes robust and scalable. AI accelerates this divergence. Give it vague prompts and a desire for speed, and it will produce brittle solutions at scale. Give it clarity, structure, and intent, and it becomes a powerful collaborator. The variance is in the human using the model.</p>.<p>Good prompts are not easy. They require clarity of thought, domain understanding, and a willingness to iterate. The first output from an AI system is rarely the final one. At best, it is a rough stone, carved to a gross level. The detailing still demands human effort. The nuance, optimisation, and integration are yours.</p>.<p>Serious work today often involves engaging multiple AI systems, each with its own strengths and limitations. One may help with structuring logic, another with identifying edge cases, and a third with improving readability or documentation. The synthesis, however, remains human. It is the individual who must decide what to keep, what to discard, and what to question.</p>.<p>The economics of this shift are equally significant. The cost of generating code and content has collapsed. What once required time and effort can now be produced in seconds. This has led to an explosion of volume, but not necessarily of value. When the marginal cost of creation approaches zero, the incentive often shifts from quality to quantity. The result is systems filled with unnecessary complexity, duplicated logic, and superficial fixes. However, abundance does not automatically lead to dilution. It raises the bar for discernment.</p>.The 1/100th company: AI and shrinking workforce.<p>We are seeing early signs of this. In engineering teams, the difference between code that is merely generated and code that is thoughtfully engineered is becoming evident. The former may pass initial tests but often fails in production. The latter endures.</p>.<p>This has implications beyond coding. As AI becomes more capable, the value of human contribution shifts from production to judgment. The ability to ask the right question, frame the problem correctly, and evaluate the output critically becomes more important than the ability to produce lines of code. In this emerging landscape, blaming AI for low-quality output is a form of abdication. It absolves us of responsibility for what we create.</p>.<p>A more useful perspective is to treat AI as a forcing function. It exposes our tendencies at scale. If we are careless, it amplifies carelessness. If we are thoughtful, it extends that thoughtfulness. The challenge is, hence, not to reduce AI slop; it is to reduce human slop.</p>.<p>AI is a tool. The thinking is still yours. The code is still yours. The writing is still yours. If the inputs improve, so will the outputs. And if they do not, the mirror will continue to reflect exactly what we are.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is the former CTO of Tata Group and founder of AI company Myelin Foundry is driven to peel off known facts to discover unknown layers.)</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>