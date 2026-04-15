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As AI enters courts, human judgment must prevail

As AI enters courts, human judgment must prevail

Against this backdrop, the Supreme Court’s draft Regulations for Use of Artificial Intelligence in Courts 2026 deserve a warm welcome.
Rahul Bajaj
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 19:31 IST
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