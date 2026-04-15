As AI enters courts, human judgment must prevail

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">Artificial intelligence</a> has arrived in the legal profession. The real question, therefore, is not whether AI will be used by the legal profession. It already is. The real question is how best to harness it without compromising the values that underpin the administration of justice.</p>.<p>Recent events illustrate why this debate cannot be postponed. In March, the Supreme Court stayed a judgment by a district judge in Vijayawada. The reason? The judge based her decision on four judgments, which were later found to be actually non-existent and the result of an AI bot’s hallucination. The Supreme Court characterised the unverified use of AI in this matter as a serious institutional issue. In the same vein, in December 2024, the Bengaluru bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, when confronted with a case as to whether interest in a partnership qualifies as property for the purposes of tax law, relied on three Supreme Court and one Madras High Court judgments, through the use of AI, all of which were subsequently found either to be non-existent or wrongly quoted.</p>.<p>Against this backdrop, the Supreme Court’s draft Regulations for Use of Artificial Intelligence in Courts 2026 deserve a warm welcome. Several aspects of the draft stand out. First, the regulations unequivocally affirm human primacy. They draw a clear line between adjudicatory and administrative functions. Adjudicatory functions are those that require legal training, from delivering judgments and orders to recording evidence, framing the contested issues in a dispute, and the like. Administrative functions, on the other hand, relate to preparing the list of matters on a given date, ensuring that new filings comply with the court’s prescribed formats, and summoning parties or issuing them notices.</p>.Anthropic disables top-tier AI models after US order limiting foreign access.<p>The Regulations promote the use of AI in the latter category and either prohibit its use in the former category altogether or make it subject to strict human supervision. Second, the Regulations create a multi-tier institutional architecture. At the top is the Apex Body, to be set up by the Supreme Court, responsible for overseeing policy formulation and standard-setting in the use of AI in the judiciary. This body will have several committees, dealing with issues such as cybersecurity and technical matters.</p>.<p>There is also to be a Centre for Research and Excellence on AI, to provide expert inputs. The Supreme Court and every high court is to have its own AI Committee, supported by an AI Secretariat, to regulate the use of AI within that given court. Third, the regulations lay down a set of principles for the use of AI, most important amongst which are accountability, non-discrimination, proportionality, transparency, and regular auditing. Finally, and perhaps most importantly from the perspective of inclusion, the Regulations expressly recognise accessibility tools such as text-to-speech, speech-to-text, Braille translation, and visual assistance services, opening new possibilities for persons with disabilities and others who have traditionally struggled to navigate the justice system.</p>.<p>The philosophy underlying the draft is particularly noteworthy. It creates a presumption in favour of responsible adoption rather than one of suspicion. Regulation 16 categorically states that courts are to proactively look for opportunities to use AI in legal processes, with a view to enhancing access to justice. Any decision not to use AI for a particular purpose must be for reasons to be recorded in writing. Building on this sentiment, Regulation 17 prefers innovation over restraint, provided it remains mindful of all the other principles identified as being important in the regulations and is undertaken responsibly.</p>.<p>Yet the conversation should not stop with the courts. If AI can assist judges and registries, it can also democratise legal services. India’s legal aid institutions, particularly the National Legal Services Authority and state legal services authorities, should seize this opportunity. Why not promote the use of AI solutions where a litigant can input their problems and upload supporting documents and receive a draft of a petition for court filing, subject, of course, to due vetting by a qualified lawyer?</p>.<p>The Supreme Court must be appreciated for tackling the bull by its horns, by coming out with a set of principled and forward-looking regulations, rather than letting the problem overtake it. Equally, experience teaches us that creating too many committees is never a good idea. Especially if they require judges to devote considerable time and effort while managing a crushing workload. Therefore, courts would do well to draw on the expertise of domain experts to unlock the full potential of AI for strengthening our justice delivery mechanisms in a balanced and measured manner.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is a practising lawyer with expertise in disability rights and IP law, and is co-founder of Mission Accessibility. He wears more hats than he can himself sometimes count.)</em></p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>