<p class="bodytext">History rarely repeats itself in straight lines; it returns in echoes. In 2009, Sheikh Hasina presided over a political order in which the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) found itself cornered and excluded from meaningful electoral competition. In 2026, the echo is unmistakable. The BNP, led by Tarique Rahman, rises to power while the Awami League remains barred from the contest it once dominated. The actors have changed places; the script of exclusion feels familiar. Yet Bangladesh today is more economically integrated, demographically youthful and geopolitically consequential than it was 15 years ago.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The first test of the new government will therefore be external: how it redefines relations with India without unsettling the hard realities of geography, commerce and security interdependence. A notable subplot of this election has been the underperformance and fragmentation of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and allied hardline platforms, which were expected to ride the post-Hasina churn. Their stumble, and subsequent questioning of the polls’ authenticity, is quietly reassuring for New Delhi. Over the past year, such elements had amplified anti-India rhetoric and pressed the interim establishment towards sharper postures. Their setback reduces the leverage of maximalist narratives and creates space for a pragmatic reset in Dhaka’s external engagement.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Even so, cautionary undercurrents persist. The BNP’s historical discomfort with India, dating back to the nationalist idiom shaped under Ziaur Rahman, often positioned New Delhi as an overbearing neighbour. While pragmatic engagement occurred at various junctures, rhetoric on water sharing, transit, border management and trade asymmetries was sharper during earlier BNP tenures. Whether recent moderation represents durable doctrine or campaign restraint will determine the tenor of ties.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A second concern lies in external balancing. China has expanded its infrastructure footprint in Bangladesh through ports, power projects and connectivity corridors under the Belt and Road Initiative. A BNP government keen to signal strategic autonomy may deepen this engagement to diversify leverage. Symbolic outreach to Pakistan, despite the historical baggage of 1971, cannot be ruled out as Dhaka broadens options. For India, the calculus will be to respect sovereign choices while ensuring that connectivity and security architectures in the Bay of Bengal are not diluted.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The legacy of BNP’s earlier alliance with Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami also lingers. During the 2001-2006 coalition, Jamaat held cabinet positions, a period critics associate with rising Islamist assertiveness and attacks on minorities. Even if its parliamentary strength is limited today, its grassroots networks retain mobilisation capacity. The challenge for the BNP will be to demonstrate that coalition compulsions will not override commitments to pluralism and internal security.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Border security will be a litmus test. Under Hasina, India-Bangladesh cooperation reached unprecedented levels; coordinated operations curbed insurgent sanctuaries affecting India’s Northeast, and intelligence sharing deepened. Memories of earlier phases, when Indian agencies expressed concern about insurgent refuge across the frontier, still shape New Delhi’s strategic community. Sustaining robust coordination along the 4,000-kilometre frontier is too critical to become hostage to political recalibration.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The charged debate over Hasina’s legacy further complicates the transition. Once credited with economic growth and counter-terror consolidation, she now faces accusations of authoritarian excess, while supporters defend strong measures as necessary for stability. If accountability turns vengeful rather than procedural, it risks deepening fault lines; if transparent and lawful, it could reinforce democratic norms. For India, which enjoyed close working relations with her administration, navigating this churn without appearing partisan will require calibrated diplomacy.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The poor showing of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami carries historical resonance. In 1971, its ideological predecessors opposed liberation, and auxiliaries such as Al-Badr and Al-Shams aided Pakistani forces in atrocities. A stronger mandate for such a formation would have revived old anxieties along India’s eastern frontier. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Against this backdrop, Jamaat’s setback opens diplomatic room for calibrated engagement with the BNP leadership. Tarique Rahman’s articulation of a 'Bangladesh First' approach suggests pragmatism without perceived subservience. Transit, connectivity and trade can be framed as economic decisions serving Bangladeshi interests rather than concessions. The victory of Hindu candidates on BNP tickets in Muslim-majority constituencies has symbolic weight beyond arithmetic, signalling a claim to equal citizenship and constitutional protection. With minorities forming nearly 8% of the population, their confidence in a BNP-led dispensation will be an early test of credibility.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Hasina years produced strategic comfort between Delhi and Dhaka; a BNP government is unlikely to dismantle that architecture but will recast the vocabulary from "special relationship" to "sovereign parity". For India, the shift demands adaptation from comfort to competitiveness. For Bangladesh, it signals a search for balance, leverage and visible sovereignty anchored in stability at home and equilibrium abroad.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic"><em>(The writer is strategic affairs columnist and senior political analyst based in Shimla)</em></span></p>