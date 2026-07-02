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As power corridors expand, Gujarat's farmers push back

As power corridors expand, Gujarat's farmers push back

The notice stated that compensation would be paid in accordance with the guidelines prescribed by the Gujarat government.
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Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 22:14 IST
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