As power corridors expand, Gujarat's farmers push back

<p>For the past fortnight, farmers in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gujarat">Gujarat’s</a> Morbi district have been protesting against the installation of electricity transmission towers and high-tension power lines across their agricultural land. Similar protests have also surfaced in other parts of the state, where transmission corridors are being laid through vast stretches of farmland.</p><p>Although the protests have not been centrally organised, farmers in small groups have been opposing the installation of transmission lines across Kutch, Saurashtra, central and south Gujarat, where the high-tension power corridors are planned to pass through agricultural land. In some places, such as Kutch, the protests have continued for months.</p><p>Farmers allege that the power infrastructure is being built without their consent and that, in many cases, local authorities, with police support, are coercing them into allowing the work.</p><p>They are also agitated over what they describe as inadequate compensation. Farm leaders quip that, in the absence of a uniform compensation policy, the amount paid often depends on the level of resistance mounted by farmers.</p><p>Jetpar in Morbi district has emerged as the epicentre of the farmers’ agitation in the past two weeks. Farmers here have been on an indefinite hunger strike, protesting against the installation of a transmission line by Halvad Transmission Ltd, a firm owned by Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/adani-group">Adani Group</a>. </p><p>The company has been issuing notices to farmers whose land falls along the route of the Khavda Pooling Station Phase-III transmission line, which is being developed to evacuate 7 GW of renewable energy under the Government of India’s interstate and intrastate transmission schemes. </p><p>Khavda is situated close to the India-Pakistan international border, where Adani Group is developing what it describes as the world’s largest renewable energy park.</p><p>In one such notice, a farmer was informed that the government had granted the Adani Group’s Halvad Transmission Ltd permission to use a portion of his land for erecting a transmission tower and creating a corridor for stringing overhead conductors. </p><p>The notice stated that compensation would be paid in accordance with the guidelines prescribed by the Gujarat government.</p><p>“I have objected to the notice but don’t think it will have any impact. Either the government should not enter my farm or if they do, they should give us reasonable compensation,” said the farmer.</p><p>Several factors are being cited for the growing protests, but the primary grievances are inadequate compensation, the perceived decline in land value due to the permanent installation of power infrastructure, and the alleged high-handedness of authorities in pressuring farmers to allow the use of their land.</p><p>“There is no clear government policy ensuring fair compensation for land affected by high-tension transmission lines. The compensation often depends on the extent of resistance put up by farmers. This issue has troubled farmers for years, but today they are more aware of their legal rights and are fighting to protect their land. Their protest is based on the genuine losses they will suffer because of the installation of such power infrastructure,” said Sagar Rabari, a farmer leader and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.</p>.Devanahalli step-back to spur new farmer stirs?.<p>Rabari said the installation of transmission towers and overhead power lines significantly reduces the market value of agricultural land. “Such land cannot be easily converted for non-agricultural use, and even if it is, the presence of overhead transmission lines diminishes its commercial value,” he said. </p><p>The company did not respond to requests for comment, while the government has remained tight-lipped on the issue. In a press note issued in 2023, the company said Halvad Transmission Ltd, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), had been set up to evacuate 7GW of renewable energy from the Khavda Renewable Energy Park under the Phase III Part A package.</p><p>“AESL would be investing Rs 3,000 crore to build, own, operate and maintain the 301 km transmission project for a period of 35 years. It also said that the Halvad transmission line, part of the National Grid, will help evacuate 7GW of RE by connecting Khavda to Halvad.</p><p>The protests, however, remain fragmented, with farmers’ bodies and local groups leading the agitation without any centralised coordination. This is largely due to political differences between the opposition Congress and the AAP.</p><p>Earlier, on June 15, a large number of farmers from across Gujarat took out a tractor rally, Kisan Adhikar Yatra, in Ahmedabad to protest the use of their land for power transmission lines and press for other demands. </p><p>The rally, organised by the Congress with support from the AAP, lost momentum by the end of the day amid differences between the two parties and other organisational issues.</p><p>Since then, several local groups and individuals, especially in the Morbi district, have taken the lead in organising the protests independently, without direct backing from any political party. </p><p>The protest sites prominently display notices declaring them off-limits to representatives of all political parties, underscoring the organisers’ attempts to keep the agitation non-political.</p><p>With the Gujarat Assembly elections due next year, a statewide farmers’ movement driven not only by opposition to power transmission projects but also by demands for a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP), better implementation of the crop insurance scheme, and concerns arising from the ongoing monsoon season could further deepen anti-incumbency sentiment against the government.</p>