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As wars rage, a deeper crisis builds beneath geopolitics: Water drought

As wars rage, a deeper crisis builds beneath geopolitics: Water drought

Today’s conflicts may be driven by geopolitics and energy, but water is emerging as the underlying fault line. Energy fuels development; without water, life itself halts.
A Ravindra
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 22:42 IST
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 22:42 IST
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