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Ascent through allies: The BJP playbook

Ascent through allies: The BJP playbook

By cultivating, splitting, and sidelining regional partners, the party has steadily fragmented the opposition
Kay Benedict
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 20:35 IST
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