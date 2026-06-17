Ascent through allies: The BJP playbook

<p>In 2015, Dattatreya Hosabale, then joint general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said in an interview to <em>Reuters</em>: “We would want the BJP to win all the state elections because only then can significant social, political, and cultural changes take place in this country... the 2014 election victory should be seen as the starting point of a long-term mission.”</p>.<p>To achieve this larger objective, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) needed to take the Congress and the regional parties out of the equation. Its biggest roadblock in this proposed cultural revolution has been the Congress, the Communists, and the regional parties, especially the Dravidian variety.</p>.<p>The big opportunity came in 2014, when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister as the head of the first full-fledged BJP government and soon declared his party’s intention of making India ‘Congress-mukt’, but that plan did not fully fructify. Paradoxically, today, as more regional parties collapse, the relevance of Congress is even more telling, foregrounding the importance of a robust Opposition in a democratic setup.</p>.'Those in RSS not Hindus...': Karnataka minister Yathindra backs Priyank Kharge's demand for Sangh's registration.<p>Over the years, the BJP perfected the art of use-and-throw, cashing in on the regional parties’ rabid anti-Congress positions for mutual benefit. Now, with its pan-India roots, the Congress is the only party still standing and fighting the BJP, whereas almost all regional forces, barring the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), are left on the margins.</p>.<p>In 2024, the BJP fell short of the majority in Parliament but could form the government with support from the TDP and the Janata Dal United (JDU). So, the criticism of Rahul Gandhi for being the ‘enabler’ of this government is flawed and disconnected from political realities.</p>.<p>The BJP has succeeded in containing regional parties in northern and eastern states. Both the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) were part of BJP-led coalitions, but the national party failed to gain any electoral sway in Tamil Nadu because of the state’s strong anti-Hindi, anti-North political ecosystem. While the AIADMK has been electorally weakened since, the DMK’s rout in 2026 was caused by superstar C Joseph Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).</p>.<p>In Karnataka, the BJP worked on the ambitions of the Deve Gowda family to expand the party’s base in the state. The Janata Dal (S) has since lost its secular credentials and its electoral base. Though H D Kumaraswamy has been made a minister in the Union cabinet, the BJP declined to renominate his father, Deve Gowda, to the Rajya Sabha, bringing the curtains down on the political career of the patriarch. It remains to be seen if Kumaraswamy will be able to restore the party’s lost glory.</p>.<p><strong>Tailored game, consistent strategy</strong></p>.<p>In a predominantly socialist state like Bihar, the BJP quietly grew by piggybacking Nitish Kumar, who, along with George Fernandes, had split the undivided Janata Dal. Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s resignation after the fodder scam set the stage for the impending political shift. </p><p>Regional parties like the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) that declined to play ball with the BJP have learned it the hard way.</p>.<p>To get a foothold in Bihar, the BJP first eliminated the entrenched RJD by backing Nitish Kumar, who captured the OBC and the upper-caste space. In neighbouring West Bengal, a history of anti-Congress sentiment worked in favour of the Left, which was subsequently ousted by Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC). The BJP grew parallelly and after three terms of the TMC, the party has now risen to power in the state.</p>.<p>In Andhra Pradesh, the BJP remained transactional in its ties with Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSR Congress, only to switch later towards the TDP. Again, the regional party in power is set to facilitate the BJP’s growth in the state. In neighbouring Telangana, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) hobnobbed with the BJP to contain the Congress but lost credibility and power to the Congress.</p>.<p>The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra defines the BJP’s playbook for the states. It engineered the split in the regional party and embraced the splintered faction led by Eknath Shinde, weakening the original Sena. The BJP split the other state-centred party – the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – and enlisted the support of the faction led by Ajit Pawar, the nephew of Sharad Pawar. After the death of Pawar junior in an aircraft crash earlier this year, his party risks being on a familiar road to irrelevance.</p>.<p><em><strong>(The writer is an independent journalist)</strong></em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>