Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Asia’s industrial revolution is switching off gas

Asia’s industrial revolution is switching off gas

In Pakistan and India energy-hungry industries have been rapidly shifting away from both gas and grid power to make use of cheap, abundant solar energy.
Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 10:22 IST
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 10:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Chart showing rise and fall in LNG imports of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Chart showing rise and fall in LNG imports of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Photo credit: Bloomberg

ADVERTISEMENT
PakistanIranIndiaAsiaLPGLNGQatar

Follow us on :

Follow Us