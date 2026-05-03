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Assemblies offer the clearest path to women’s reservation

The Union government’s response has been to blame the Opposition for denying India’s women their political rights.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 18:28 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 18:28 IST
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