At a cricket match

Many spectators were content to just watch the game. A big chunk of narcissistic spectators though went into raptures when they saw themselves on the large TV monitor. Excited at the chance to greet and be seen by millions of TV viewers around the world from a live location, they appeared ready to turn towards the camera whenever it was moved in their direction. Every now and then, an audio clip of a hit Kannada or Hindi film song brought out loud audience cheer. The MC announcements that whooshed by loudly whenever a half-century, a century or any other milestone was reached added to the new sound realities of the game. (Just as I had feared, the MC was not half as active when the Dutch side batted).