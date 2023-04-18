Atiq Ahmed’s killing leaves many unanswered questions

It is true that Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed by three men in front of TV cameras but by no stretch of imagination can the police be accused of killing them in an encounter. Nonetheless, the whole incident is shrouded in mystery, and the police theory that all the three men did it to be famous, does not sit well. There are many unanswered questions. A deeper analysis hints at the involvement of more than three persons, to a much deeper conspiracy.

Even before Atiq Ahmed was killed, it was excessively speculated he and his brother would meet Vikas Dubey’s fate — in 2020, Dube was killed in a police encounter while being taken to Kanpur court from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Like the brothers, Dube had also told the media that he feared for his life. Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed had also expressed this apprehension before the Supreme Court. Ashraf Ahmed had given a byte to TV channels on March 28 that he had been threatened by a senior officer that he would be eliminated within 15 days. He had said that if he was killed then a letter would reach the Chief Minister and the Chief Justice in which he would disclose the name of the officer. On April 15, 10.35 PM his fears were realised.

According to the police, after surrendering, all three confessed that they committed the crime to become famous (infamous more). It is difficult to swallow this argument. The sequence of events tells a different story.

The video of the killing leaves little doubt that the shooters came with an intent to not leave the brothers alive at any cost. The gun was put at Atiq Ahmed’s head and fired — while he was being escorted by the police. Such daredevilry is rare even in the underworld. If the idea was to become famous, then the aim could have been taken from a distance too. Shooting from such a close range is proof enough of a killer’s intent. The three assailants continued to shoot the brothers to ensure that there was no chance of survival. In the whole incident the police who were around the brothers did not get hurt. That no bullet was fired at them is a bit puzzling.

It is also surprising that the assassins did not make an effort to flee. Dramatically, they raised their hands and shouted that they were surrendering. They did not show any trace of nervousness. The assailants were too organised, almost as though they knew what to do once the crime was committed.

The psychology of a hardened criminal is to run away after committing the crime. The police personnel were so panicky that they did not fire a single bullet at the killers. They could have easily made a successful exit from there. Their running away would have given birth to many troubling theories, and the government would have been in the dock. By surrendering they have made things easy for the police.

If the aim was to be famous, why kill and surrender, when the gravity of the crime is such so that what awaits them is a long jail sentence, or even death if the court sees it fit. No ordinary criminal will kill and surrender to end up in jail for life, unless, of course, they are committed to a cause. These three assailants can’t be so naive. Moreover, there is no news that after being arrested they have shown any regret or remorse.

The pistol which was used in the act is a sophisticated one. It is made in Turkey, costs more than Rs 6 lakh, and is banned in India. Given their background, it is very difficult for these three to have easy excess to such a gun. Ordinary criminals use country-made pistols, called Katta, which is cheaper and of an inferior quality, and can jam at times. That a sophisticated weapon was used heightens the suspicion that this crime was planned in such a manner that it must not fail, and someone, more resourceful, procured the gun for them.

The three assailants belong to three different cities. At the moment there isn’t anything to prove that they have worked together as a team in the past — unless the police has some information which is not yet disclosed. It is not known how the three met, discussed, and concluded that Atiq Ahmed was their target. This could lead to a larger conspiracy and it needs to be investigated. Why should the police not assume that all three were carefully chosen for the purpose.

It is also surprising that they had precise information about Atiq Ahmed’s movements under police custody. Like newshounds they knew exactly where, how, and at what time the duo will be taken for a medical check-up, and that they would speak the media present there. For them to know these details and blend in with the journalists present there points to it that someone was helping them with precise information.

I can understand that the police theory is the result of preliminary investigation. It must dig deeper in the coming days. Let’s hope that the police will get to the bottom of it and, finally, one day it will come out with an explanation that is more palatable.

(Ashutosh is Editor, Satyhindi, and author of Hindu Rashtra)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH)