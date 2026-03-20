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Austerity, only on a war footing?

Austerity, only on a war footing?

It is only when the crisis hits that thrift begins to make sense.
Subhashini Dinesh
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 19:30 IST
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 19:30 IST
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