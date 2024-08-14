Automaker Ola Electric’s IPO is putting Modinomics to the test

The likes of Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt, Okinawa Autotech International Pvt, and Benling India Energy & Technology Pvt got into trouble for allegedly violating localization norms. The government stopped paying the subsidy, and started reclaiming what it had given the automakers already. It also threatened to blacklist some manufacturers from government programs. Ola and its rival Ather Energy Pvt, which had sold chargers separately to keep the price of vehicles eligible for state-sponsored discounts, had to refund the charger costs to buyers.

Similar problems can easily crop up again.

From textiles to electronics, Modi’s production-linked incentives, or PLIs, are available to a range of industries. The carrots have often come laced with a protectionist increase in import duties. As University of Chicago economists Raghuram Rajan and Rahul Singh Chauhan have said: “The Indian customer pays a high price because of tariffs, and the Indian taxpayer pays for the subsidy.” From that perspective, EV grants are at least trying to make environmentally friendly vehicles cheaper for local consumers even as they seek to boost domestic production.

The flip side of this primacy of state intervention is that it makes companies like Ola heavily dependent on government support. India’s legendary propensity for bureaucratic tinkering — not to mention the many other demands on limited fiscal resources — means that the stability of such support can’t be taken for granted.

“If we are unable to claim government incentives under the PLI Schemes or the PLI Schemes are discontinued, we may become less competitive,” Ola said in its prospectus, while also warning investors about a repeat of the June 2023 funk after the government suddenly slashed the consumer subsidy. Cancelling confirmed orders means giving back a lot of money.

Factory production accounts for 26 per cent of China’s gross domestic product; the figure for India is 13 per cent. Premature deindustrialization in the smaller economy has greatly affected investment choices.

Ola Electric’s founder Bhavish Aggarwal began with ride-hailing — an urban service. As the pandemic crushed mobility, the 38-year-old decided to cut the group’s reliance on Ola Cabs. His Indonesian peer Gojek did the same. But in merging with PT Tokopedia to become GoTo Group, Gojek stuck to being a data-dependent, e-commerce platform. Aggarwal’s EV pivot was an odd choice because it meant braving 22 different pieces of labor-related legislation and massive product-quality issues — like a vehicle bursting into flames in the Indian city of Pune.

The IPO has cemented his position as one of the world’s youngest billionaires. But the success of Ola Electric will ride as much on Aggarwal making a go of the $127 million he has spent on research and development in the past three years as it will on state incentives. They have been fickle in the past, and can be again.