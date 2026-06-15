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Automation to intelligence: How India’s manufacturers must evolve

Automation to intelligence: How India’s manufacturers must evolve

India still has a long way to go in making the transition to advanced industrial manufacturing.
Sandeep Sehgal
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 20:05 IST
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