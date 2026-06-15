Automation to intelligence: How India’s manufacturers must evolve

<p>The opportunities presented by smart manufacturing have moved beyond the realm of theory into reality for many countries around the world. The introduction of Industry 4.0 Lighthouse Factories has demonstrated that systems can be developed that adapt and learn without continuous human intervention. Advanced economies such as Germany, Japan, and many European nations have gone beyond merely proving these technologies can work. In some industries, there are now dark factories where very few people are needed to run fully automated production facilities.</p><p>India still has a long way to go in making the transition to advanced industrial manufacturing. Although examples of Industry 4.0 implementation exist, India has yet to develop frameworks of its own that reflect the wide range of industrial production types in the country, from very low-volume production to extremely high-volume manufacturing. The gap created by incomplete technology integration does not merely leave India behind technologically; it also represents a missed opportunity to develop Industry 4.0 models tailored specifically to Indian conditions.</p>.'We are putting more human intelligence than AI in our printers': Epson India President Samba Moorthy.<p>To bridge this gap, continued cooperation between industry and research institutions will be essential. For example, collaborative partnerships formed by FSID CORE Labs/IISc and manufacturing companies have already begun addressing real-world challenges faced in factories. These partnerships also provide a scalable approach for adopting Industry 4.0 frameworks within Indian industry. For small-and-medium enterprises (SMEs), such partnerships are not merely a benefit; they serve as the driving force behind technology adoption.</p><p>The basis of three of the biggest changes referring to Industry 4.0 developments being realised today is the data produced from these applications. The ability to produce accurate data about manufacturing processes results in three key transformative capabilities: AI-driven process optimisation, predictive maintenance; and intelligent quality control. More accurate data results in making more accurate decisions, which, compounded, result in creating a competitive advantage.</p><p>Unfortunately, a majority of manufacturers in India are not ready to produce these digitally generated, structured, real-time manufactured good data. In order to develop the digital infrastructure needed, manufacturers need assistance from policymakers —especially in light of projected workforce shortages and increased competition from other countries around the world.</p><p>There is a risk when using digital tools that they do not create true manufacturing ability. True manufacturing competitiveness is something that exists much deeper than merely using digital tools.</p><p>In the machine tool industry, computer numerical control (CNC) machines, servo motors and advanced automation components are primarily sourced from outside India, leaving Indian firms as primarily system integrators and not as technological innovators. The West has built up these basic manufacturing capabilities over the years. Currently, India does not have the appropriate amount of intellectual property and technical experience regarding the fundamental issues in building these industrial capabilities, and until India has the appropriate level of knowledge and experience, it will not be able to develop advanced manufacturing capabilities. The issues involved with developing indigenous inspection/sensor technologies and basic core components do not just include a cost component; they relate to the long-term industrial sovereignty of India’s manufacturing sector.</p><p>The value of research excellence lies in delivering real-world results, making research very much an outcome-based exercise as opposed to an activity without an identifiable outcome or product. Programmes such as the National Capital Goods Scheme are developing more of these outcomes, but the long-term goal should be to develop even more ambitious policies that provide incentives for developing locally developed technologies, reducing reliance on imports, and rapidly transitioning from the laboratory to the manufacturing facility.</p>.Amid US curbs on Anthropic models, India, France call for inclusive AI.<p>Supply chain resilience is a strategic necessity for a country the size of India. The disruption of important imports, such as CNC controllers, can create a domino effect throughout all areas of the Indian manufacturing industry that is hard to manage. Indigenous development and localisation is the long-term solution that requires continued funding by the government via R&D and core technologies.</p><p>The reasons behind the investment in productivity are just as strong. AI has changed the way we perform tasks in an office by automating processes, reducing costs and increasing performance. The same analogy can be applied to factories, as intelligent systems can provide similar increases in productivity and cost-competitiveness to both SMEs and MSMEs.</p><p>There are positive signs in automotive, defence and engineering exports. Products made in India are often significantly more cost-competitive than the imported alternatives, positioning the country as a dependable source of precision components for global industries.</p><p>Yet the opportunity extends far beyond what has already been accomplished. Through sustained investment in foundational technologies and productive systems, India can evolve from a manufacturer of components to a developer of technologies. Such a transformation would enable the country to move from an end-user of industrial technologies to becoming one of the world’s leading manufacturing innovators. The groundwork has been laid. A similar level of ambition must now follow.</p><p><em>(The writer is the programme manager, CORE Labs, FSID, IISc)</em></p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>