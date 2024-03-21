‘Auto’logy — where even science and art fail

Remember Manickam aka Baasha, in the famous Rajinikanth hit film?

In many Indian language films, autorickshaw drivers are depicted as everyday individuals thrust into extraordinary circumstances, using their resourcefulness and street-smart savvy to navigate through challenges and emerge victorious. Politicians often recognise the symbolic significance of autorickshaw drivers as grassroots representatives of the masses, resonating with the common folk’s aspirations and struggles, embodying their hopes and dreams.

Behind the cinematic portrayal of autorickshaw drivers as heroes lies a harsh reality for many in this profession. For numerous drivers, their livelihood is far from gainful or meaningful. Despite navigating the chaotic streets with resilience and wit, they often struggle to make ends meet.

Autorickshaws, a vital component of Intermediate Public Transport in Indian cities, offer unparalleled flexibility and last-mile connectivity. Yet, their operation is marred by rampant fare irregularities, despite sporadic government interventions. While cab-hailing giants such as Uber and Ola have streamlined pricing, autorickshaw fares remain murky, ripe for exploitation through illegal practices such as meter-tampering and arbitrary pricing negotiations.