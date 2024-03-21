‘Auto’logy — where even science and art fail

Remember Manickam aka Baasha, in the famous Rajinikanth hit film?
In many Indian language films, autorickshaw drivers are depicted as everyday individuals thrust into extraordinary circumstances, using their resourcefulness and street-smart savvy to navigate through challenges and emerge victorious. Politicians often recognise the symbolic significance of autorickshaw drivers as grassroots representatives of the masses, resonating with the common folk’s aspirations and struggles, embodying their hopes and dreams.
Behind the cinematic portrayal of autorickshaw drivers as heroes lies a harsh reality for many in this profession. For numerous drivers, their livelihood is far from gainful or meaningful. Despite navigating the chaotic streets with resilience and wit, they often struggle to make ends meet.
Autorickshaws, a vital component of Intermediate Public Transport in Indian cities, offer unparalleled flexibility and last-mile connectivity. Yet, their operation is marred by rampant fare irregularities, despite sporadic government interventions. While cab-hailing giants such as Uber and Ola have streamlined pricing, autorickshaw fares remain murky, ripe for exploitation through illegal practices such as meter-tampering and arbitrary pricing negotiations.
The infamous troika
The prevalence of fare gouging is not only unethical, but also indicative of a broader malaise within the autorickshaw industry. Drivers often resort to discourteous behaviour, refusing desired destinations under flimsy pretexts like traffic congestion, or its short distance, while engaging in coercive bargaining tactics to extract additional money from passengers.
Government-issued rate charts, ostensibly meant to curb fare abuse, falter due to a trifecta of inept enforcement mechanisms, bureaucratic inertia, and political meddling. Despite their existence, these charts lack teeth, plagued by a dearth of oversight and a conspicuous absence of robust grievance redress mechanisms. Without a concerted effort to rectify these systemic failings and instil transparency and accountability, the regulation of autorickshaw fares will continue to elude governmental grasp, perpetuating commuter discontent and perpetuating an unsustainable status quo.
Everyone loves this opacity and mayhem
The lack of effective regulation in the autorickshaw sector is a result of a complex interplay of factors. First, autorickshaws are deeply ingrained in the socio-political landscape, with influential political-police patronage, and auto unions often intertwined with political interests.
Furthermore, ‘who actually owns the autorickshaw?’ is a question shrouded in secrecy — this adds another layer of opacity, and hinders transparency and accountability. The reluctance of state transport departments to address this issue exacerbates the problem, especially considering the involvement of politicians, police, and municipal authorities in autorickshaw ownership. Cartels spanning from auto dealers to unions to clandestine owners further perpetuate this opaque environment.
From a policy perspective, striking a balance between the interests of commuters, drivers, and regulatory bodies poses a significant challenge. Economically, the lack of regulation leads to inefficiencies in the transportation market, resulting in consumer dissatisfaction, and potential economic losses. Additionally, the absence of transparent fare determination mechanisms stifles competition and innovation, impeding the sector's growth potential.
Incessant blame-shifting
The failure to regulate autorickshaws stems from a multitude of glaring deficiencies. Despite the mandatory installation of digital fare meters in many cities, a shockingly low proportion of autorickshaws have bothered to register and comply with departmental regulations. Enforcement efforts are feeble at best, crippled by a dire shortage of government inspectors, whose paltry numbers are spread thin across all sectors. Pre-pandemic inspections, if conducted at all, have proven ineffectual in curbing rampant non-compliance. Penalties imposed have failed to deter violators, rendering them mere slaps on the wrist. Meanwhile, the transport department's conspicuous inaction towards the burgeoning presence of unpermitted autorickshaws and app-based taxis only exacerbates the regulatory chaos.
The reckless issuance of permits without regard for demand-supply dynamics has led to an uncontrolled proliferation of autorickshaws, straining the city's already overburdened transportation infrastructure to its breaking point. Furthermore, the incessant blame-shifting among various governmental departments — transport, traffic police, and legal metrology — further muddies the waters, highlighting a stark lack of co-ordinated action and accountability.
The kernel problem
Overall, the regulatory framework governing autorickshaws has failed to keep pace with evolving urban needs. Deregulating the autorickshaw industry and fostering competition with cab services could offer a potential solution, provided consumer interests are safeguarded against exploitation. Government-set fares for autorickshaws often fail to keep pace with fluctuations in fuel prices and overall economic inflation. In a functional market, such discrepancies would be swiftly corrected.
It's high time the government considers deregulating the autorickshaw industry, allowing them to compete directly with cab-hailing services. By fostering competition, any attempts at consumer exploitation would trigger significant public outcry, compelling market forces to adjust prices accordingly. This not only ensures fair pricing, but also incentivises efficiency and quality service provision within the autorickshaw sector.
Ultimately, a comprehensive public transportation strategy is urgently needed to address the systemic challenges plaguing the autorickshaw sector, and ensure sustainable urban mobility in India. But before we argue further, it all comes to a non-existent subject in urban administration: town planning with integrated multi-modal transportation.
(Srinath Sridharan is a policy researcher and corporate adviser. X: @ssmumbai.)
Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.