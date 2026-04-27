Skin donation is a simple and noble act carried out after death, where the outermost layer of skin is gently removed to treat burn patients. Skin is typically taken from non-visible areas such as the back, thighs and legs, ensuring there is no disfigurement. Only a very thin layer (about one-eighth of the skin thickness) is harvested. The procedure takes about 30–45 minutes and is conducted with dignity and respect. Skin must be donated within six hours of death. Once processed, it can be preserved in skin banks for up to five years. The donated skin is used as a temporary biological dressing for about three weeks. It helps reduce severe pain, prevents infection and fluid loss, and improves survival chances until the patient’s own skin regenerates.