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Ayodhya controversy: A headache BJP did not need in Uttar Pradesh

Ayodhya controversy: A headache BJP did not need in Uttar Pradesh

Sharan Singh put his own party in a difficult position when, responding to a question, he said he could not speak the truth because he feared the consequences.
Sanjay Pandey
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 22:12 IST
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BJPIndian PoliticsAyodhya Ram MandirOpinionPanorama

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