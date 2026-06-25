Ayodhya controversy: A headache BJP did not need in Uttar Pradesh

<p>For a party that had coined the slogan ‘Jo Ram ko laye hain, ham unko layenge’ (we will bring to power those who brought Lord Rama to Ayodhya), the controversy surrounding the alleged embezzlement of offerings at the Ram Temple could not have come at a worse time.</p>.<p>The next Assembly elections in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh </a>are due in 2027, and the Opposition parties have already indicated that the issue will be high on their electoral agenda, irrespective of the outcome of the SIT probe, which they have dismissed as an eyewash.</p>.<p>The Bharatiya Janata Party’s discomfort over the issue became evident when several senior party leaders publicly demanded an impartial investigation into the alleged embezzlement, saying the matter concerned the faith of millions of Hindus across the world.</p>.Ayodhya Ram mandir 'embezzlement' row: SIT submits interim report, recommends FIR against over 20 people.<p>Senior BJP leader and former MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh went a step further and virtually endorsed the allegations. “There is no smoke without fire. The truth will soon come before the people. Whatever has happened there (Ram Temple) is not good. The smoke that is billowing has some truth behind it,” Singh said.</p>.<p>He put his own party in a difficult position when, responding to a question, he said he could not speak the truth because he feared the consequences.</p>.<p>“See, I can’t speak the truth, as I will be in trouble. They are very powerful people. I can’t speak the truth out of fear,” Singh said.</p>.<p>Another senior leader and party spokesman, Rajnish Singh, shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a probe into the matter by a central agency.</p>.<p>Former BJP MP from Ayodhya Vinay Katiyar also demanded an impartial investigation into the allegations. He stated, “No one is above board.”</p>.<p>The saffron party was pushed further on the defensive when several prominent Ayodhya-based seers also joined the chorus. “An impartial and transparent inquiry must be conducted to ascertain the truth,” Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, an Ayodhya-based seer, said.</p>.<p>The Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth, Avimukteshwarananda, who was also one of the plaintiffs in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suits, alleged that irregularities had been taking place there “since the start of the Ram Temple construction”.</p>.Ayodhya Ram temple embezzlement | Plea filed in Supreme Court seeking CBI probe .<p>Ayodhya-based saffron leader and Dharm Sena president, Santosh Dube, who was also associated with the Ram Temple Movement, claimed that besides cash offerings, jewellery and the Ram Shilas made of gold, silver and ashtadhatu, which were brought from different parts of India and abroad, were also missing.</p>.<p>Dube lodged a police complaint naming four senior office-bearers of the Ram Temple Trust. He said he would approach the court if the police failed to register an FIR on his complaint.</p>.<p>The Opposition has already begun attacking the BJP over the issue. They have termed alleged embezzlement as ‘loot of faith’ and the special investigation team (SIT), formed by the Uttar Pradesh chief minister to investigate the allegations, as an ‘eyewash’. The SIT has submitted its interim report, and the final report was expected in a week.</p>.<p>“The SIT probe is an eyewash. No FIR has been lodged in this connection so far, and the probe is an attempt to shield the powerful office bearers of the trust and hang the lower-rung employees,’’ said a senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader while speaking to <em>DH</em> here.</p>.<p>“It is a betrayal of the trust of the people, who contributed to the construction of the Ram Temple. It is a sin, and the BJP will pay a political price in the next polls,’’ the leader said, adding that his party would certainly make it an electoral issue.</p>.<p>SP President and MP Akhilesh Yadav has asked the court to take cognisance of the matter, while the Congress has demanded a judicial probe into the matter.</p>.<p>The BJP, however, has decried attempts to politicise the issue. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to the Rambhakts to wait for the SIT report and not to defame Ayodhya or indulge in character assassination. He also slammed the Opposition. “Those who ordered firing on the Rambhakts are now levelling allegations,” <br>he said.</p>.Ayodhya Ram temple 'fund theft' row | Live-streams, underground hall: How Tirupati, Sabarimala and other revered temples guard offerings .<p>“Don’t defame Ayodhya. Some people are unable to digest Ayodhya’s development,” he added, urging the Rambhakts not to be misled by what he described as the Opposition’s misinformation campaign.</p>.<p>Political analysts believe that if not handled carefully, the issue could become a headache for the BJP in the next Assembly elections. “The Opposition will make every attempt to corner the BJP on the issue,” said a Lucknow-based political analyst.</p>.<p>“The controversy will come in handy for the Opposition as it seeks to make inroads among Hindu voters,” he added.</p>.<p>He noted that the Ram Mandir had been one of the BJP’s most significant ideological and political achievements, and that any controversy surrounding the temple was bound to have substantial political repercussions.</p>.<p>As several trust office bearers have been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the organisation is also said to be closely monitoring the situation and has sought a report from the temple management.</p>.<p>With the next assembly elections fast approaching and the Opposition determined to keep up the pressure, it remains to be seen whether the controversy will have any electoral consequences.</p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>